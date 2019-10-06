Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Jeremiah "Jerry" Longenbach

76 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. The husband of May G. (Rice) Longenbach for 52 years, he was born in Northampton to the late Calvin and Hallie H. (Heckman) Longenbach. Jerry served during Peacetime with the US Army. He worked in maintenance at Moravian Academy for many years until retiring, and earlier worked in the pepper mill of Durkee Foods. Surviving beside his wife are daughters Debra Schuster and husband Steven of Catasauqua, Kimberly Longenbach and fiancé Michelle Orellano of Whitehall; grandchildren Jacob and wife Morgan, Zachary, Bella, and Aiden; great granddaughters Adalyn and Charlotte; brothers Calvin, and Richard with wife Steph; sister in law Lorraine Longenbach; brothers in law John Rice, George Rice with wife Joanne, and Richard Rice; predeceased by 4 brothers. Services 6:30 pm Tuesday October 8, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, where his viewing will begin at 5:00 pm. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Jerry may be presented to his family.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
