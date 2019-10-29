|
Jeremy L. Stettler, 40, of Allentown, died Friday, October 25, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, August 7, 1979, Jeremy was the son of Jeffrey A. Stettler and his wife, Susan with whom he resided and the late Karen L. (Zellner) Stettler. He was a graduate of Northern Lehigh School District, Class of 1997. Jeremy had been employed as a stone and brick mason.
Survivors: In addition to his father and step mother; children, Jada L. Stettler, Jenna L. Stettler, and Jacob L. Stettler all of Schnecksville; sister, Kimberly A. Reitz and her husband, Randy of Slatington; step brothers, David B. Snyder, Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Macungie, Jonathan A. Snyder and his wife, Joyelle of Quakertown.
Service: A memorial service will be held 1:30 pm. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 12:00 Noon – 1:30 pm., Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery of Slatington. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019