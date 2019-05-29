Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Jeremy Michael Kuba was born on September 16th, 1996 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to Roslyn (Karpa) Kuba and George Kuba. He died May 26th, 2019 at home while laughing with his loved ones. He fought a battle against heart disease his entire life. Jeremy graduated from SVHS in 2015 and was an Occupational Therapy graduate student at Misericordia University. Jeremy had many passions including sports, music, community service and his church. Family meant everything to Jeremy. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving girlfriend, Lindsay Lord, his older sister & brother Alycia English (Brian) & Austin Kuba. He was a beloved uncle to his nephew & niece, Brantley and Tara. He is also survived by his grandmother, Sandra Karpa, his grandfather, George Kuba, Sr., his great grandmother, Irene Gehman, & many loving aunts, uncles & cousins.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street, Hellertown and 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. Interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online memorial tributes at www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Jeremy Kuba Occupational Therapy Scholarship fund at Occupational Therapy Department, Misericordia University, 301 Lake Street, Dallas, Pa 18612. https://www.givecampus.com/schools/MisericordiaUniversity/jeremy-kuba-occupational-therapy-memorial-scholarship/?a=2689654
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019
