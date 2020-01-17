|
Jerome (Jerry) Cylinder, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Audrey (Ginsberg) Cylinder. Dedicated husband and beloved father and grandfather, Jerry was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Jerry loved Ritz Butter Brickle ice cream and hated broccoli. A fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and Penn State football, Jerry loved going to the beach, gardening, and crossword puzzles.
Survivors: Jerry was adored and is survived by his daughter, Penny Roth, and her husband, Adam; his son, Scott Cylinder, and his wife, Lisa. He was a beloved grandfather to: Alex and Julia Roth; Nikki Roth and A.J. Silverberg; Isabel Cylinder; and Lucas Cylinder.
Services: 12 Noon on Friday, January 17 at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Donate Life America, a national nonprofit that seeks to increase the donation of organs, eyes and tissues - 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor Richmond, VA 23219 or www.donatelife.net.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 17, 2020