Jerome H. Askin, 86, of Emmaus, died Sept. 26, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Anita (Mauceri) Askin. Born in Ozone Park, NY, he was the son of the late David J. and Ethel (Gorden) Askin. Jerome honorably served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for Dealers Transit, Matlack, and Myers Men for many years. Later he was a driver guard for Dunbar Armored, retiring in 2014. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. He was a long time member of Guthsville Rod and Gun Club, serving as an officer for many years and as president. Jerome is survived by his sons, Christopher J. Askin of Orefield and Patrick C. Askin and wife Emily of Hadden Heights, NJ; granddaughters, Annita and Bridget Askin. He was predeceased by brothers, David, Jr. and Joseph, and sister, Patricia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 South 6th St., Emmaus. Viewing Thurs. 7:00 to 8:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus and Fri. 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019