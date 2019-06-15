Home

Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
1861 Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Jerome J. Quarry, age 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on June 12, 2019 surrounded by his family at Lehigh Valley Hospice. Jerome was the loving husband to Joan E. Quarry (Nortz)

Born in Hellertown, Jerome was the son of the late John Quarry and Kathryn Lane.

Growing up in Bethlehem he attended St. Simon and Jude grade school and

Liberty High School. He started Moravian College in 1942 but was soon drafted and served his country in the United States Army in WWII. He returned to Moravian in 1946 and met his wife Joan. They were married on Dec. 23, 1947

Jerome taught for the Bethlehem School District and was later appointed principal, a job he held until retiring from the district in 1986.

In addition to his wife, Jerome is survived by his children; Eileen Fehr of Pocono Lake, PA, Theodore of Bath, PA, Maureen Banko of West Palm Beach, FL and Sheila Zenz of Peoria, AZ; grandchildren, Nicolette Folger of Macungie, PA and Annabella Zenz of Peoria, AZ. Jerome was preceded in death by his son, Peter and grandson, Christopher.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30am. Family and friends may call from 9:30am until the time of the service. Inurnment to follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerome's name to Lehigh Valley Hospice or the s Project. Online condolences may be made at: www.downingfuneralhome.com

Published in Morning Call on June 15, 2019
