Jerome "Jerry" Weissman, 97, of South Whitehall Township, and more recently of Tewksbury, MA, passed away Monday May 18 of natural causes. He joins his beloved wife of 50 years Ray "Ricky" Weissman. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Henry and Lena (Plofker) Weissman. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Sidney Weissman and Dr. Hyman Weissman. After attending New York University, where he was a brother of AEPi, he joined the army in World War II as a medic. Later on, he entered the garment industry and served as President of the Lehigh Valley Needle Trades Association. Above everything else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He leaves behind his children Ilene (Edward) Boroda of Chelmsford, MA, Sandra (Herbert) Weiner of Needham, MA, Leslie (Thomas) Traubert of Simsbury, CT; honorary son Edward Lieblick of Houston, TX; grandchildren Elaine (Andrew) Feibelman, Stefan (Joni) Boroda, Risa (Steven) Geller, Alex, Emma, Amy, Joshua, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Ita, Kobi, Shaina, Harlyn, and Emelia. He adored his many nieces, nephews, and their families. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or VACT Healthcare System Blind Rehab in West Haven, CT.



