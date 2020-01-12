|
|
Jerry A. Godfroy, 75, of Allentown, died Friday, January 10, 2020 in the care of hospice at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Paulette F. (Trumbauer) Godfroy to whom he was married 30 years. Born in Peru, Indiana , June 11, 1944, Jerry was the son of the late Roy and Norma (Wuestenberg) Godfroy. He was an independent truck driver leased to West Motor Freight in Boyertown for 20 years before retiring. He worked part-time at STA Transporation in Macungie for several years
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Paulette; children, Donna Lischka, Dawn Volgmann, Debbie Baars, Todd Godfroy all of Watertown, WI; step children, Joy Heck and Todd Farber both of Macungie; siblings Leroy Godfroy, Tom Godfroy and Rosie Grochowski all of WI; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; predeceased by five brothers.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Paul W. Knappenberger officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am. – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Cemetery of Fogelsville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville or St. John's U.C.C. Emmaus, both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020