Jerry F. Traub

Jerry F. Traub Obituary
Jerry F. Traub, 72, of Coopersburg, passed away May 25th, 2019 in his home. He was married for the past 49 years to Linda H. (Kutz) Traub. Born in Allentown, Jerry was the son of the late Herman F. and Ethelmae W. (Neimeyer) Traub. He assisted in managing the family business, the former Traub's Market in Allentown. Jerry was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the Army.Survivors: Wife; Linda, Daughters; Trishia Traub and Kristy Mazzitelli (husband Mark) and their children Vincent & Anna, Brothers; Ricky and Mark Traub, Sister; Janet Wetzel.Services: Memorial Service, 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 31st, Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A calling will be Friday 12:30-1:30 p.m.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2019
