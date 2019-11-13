Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912

Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912

Jerry Petrycia Obituary
Jerry Petrycia, 71, of Easton, passed away November 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael and Justina Petrycia. Jerry worked for many years as a mechanic at Jimmy Pagats Garage on Freemansburg Ave and was a member of the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Club.

Survivors: sons- Justin and wife Cora, Jude and wife Crystal; 4 grandchildren; brother- James.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16th 10-11AM with a Service at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019
