|
|
Jerry Petrycia, 71, of Easton, passed away November 10, 2019. He was the son of the late Michael and Justina Petrycia. Jerry worked for many years as a mechanic at Jimmy Pagats Garage on Freemansburg Ave and was a member of the Lappawinzo Fish and Game Club.
Survivors: sons- Justin and wife Cora, Jude and wife Crystal; 4 grandchildren; brother- James.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 16th 10-11AM with a Service at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Northampton.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019