Jess Fellows Clarke Jr, 81, died January 30th at his home in Bradenton, Florida. Mr. Clarke was born January 1, 1938 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. As a child, Jess was active in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout before going on to attend Penn State University where he joined ROTC and was awarded a BS degree in 1959 in the field of forestry.Mr. Clarke was a family oriented, affable, perpetually optimistic man who was a voracious reader, avid traveler and passionate fan of rock and roll. In many ways his life and outlook was personified by his favorite song, the 1973 Lynyrd Skynyrd hit, Free Bird. Extremely outgoing, Mr. Clarke claimed he could go to any airport in the country and meet someone he knew from his extensive travels. Mr. Clarke is survived by his second wife, Anya; his three sons from his first marriage, Jess III, Curtis and Judd; his brother Robert and his two sisters, Ellen Fried and Jane Grace; and his six grandchildren, Avery, Rye, Hannah, Ethan, Heather and Caroline. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation via the web at https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give or via mail to: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019