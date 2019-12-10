|
|
Jessetine S. Hieter, 97, of Macungie, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Her husband, Kermit D. Hieter, died in 1987. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late George F. and Carrie (Schlegel) Carter. She was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus. Jessetine was a waitress at various restaurants in the Emmaus area including The Brass Rail for 22 years until retiring in 1983. She was a member of the Macungie Fire Co. Women's Auxiliary and the Macungie Senior Citizens, where she formerly served as Vice President.
Survivors: Daughter, Barbara Lagler and her husband Kenny; Sons, Jack Bachman, Larry Bachman and his wife Cathy and Leonard Bachman; Step-Daughter Carol Bastian; 12 Grandchildren and a host of Great and Great-Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a Grandsons Jason C. Bachman in 2007 and Guy Bachman and a Sister Isabel Fowler.
Services: Graveside 2PM Fri., Dec. 13th at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: may be made to the church at 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049 or to Macungie Fire Co., 31 S. Walnut St., Macungie PA 18062
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 10, 2019