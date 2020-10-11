1/1
Jessi Rose Shaffer
Jessi Rose (Cayton) Shaffer, 40 years, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Thomas and Patricia Cayton. She was a graduate of Catasauqua High School, where she was active in the color guard, Lehigh County Community College, Kutztown University and Montgomery County Community College, with honors. Jessi worked for Best Price Cruises in Port Saint Lucie, FL before moving to Texas. She loved cruising and water sports. She was also a talented artist and she loved her kitties.

Jessi is survived by her parents, her grandfather; Howard Laudenslager, aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be greatly missed by family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2020.
