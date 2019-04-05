|
Jessi Sarko, 58, of Tamaqua, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019 in the St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale. She was the wife of the late John Sarko. Jessi was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Julieanne (Fix) Kuhns. She was employed by Nestle-Purina before retiring. Jessi loved gardening, painting, decorating and spending time with her family. Survivors: Daughter, Samantha Rabenold of Strausstown; fiancé' Curtis White of Tamaqua; grandsons, Brandon and Austin Butler; sister, Julie Hirschel of Kentucky.Services: 6:00 p.m. Monday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: Monarch Watch: Gift Processing Department KU Endowment P.O. Box 928 Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019