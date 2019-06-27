Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Jessica A. Fisher, 35, of Emmaus, died June 25, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Niskayuna, NY, she was the daughter of Michael J. Paulsen and Marcia E. Green. Jessica worked in the fraud department for T-Mobile and most recently worked for iQor in Bethlehem. Jessica is survived by her father, Michael of Emmaus; mother, Marcia E. wife of William Green of Kempton; son, Jax Fisher of Morgantown; brother, Michael W. Paulsen of Emmaus; sister, Ashley wife of Joshua Louro of Bethlehem; maternal grandmother, Anna C. Paulsen of Greene, NY; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Sat., June 29, 2019 at 3:00 PM Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 1:00 to 3:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/jessica-paulsen-fisher-funeral-fund?pc=&rcid=r01-156149702334-7fd0e3166c4d4543.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
