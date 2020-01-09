Home

Jessica – Your absence in our lives never goes unnoticed, a testament to the incredible impact you had on those around you, the love you gave so selflessly to others, and the way you lit up any room. You remain a force to so many – we talk often about your quirks, your infectious laugh, your quickness to celebrate the accomplishments of others as well as your own. We carry you with us – each in our own way – everyday. Then, now, and always, family and friends gather often in your memory, and we thank you for the gift of bringing us together. Until we are reunited with you and Joshua, love and memories will sustain us.

Love, Mom, Dad, Keaton & your loving family.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 9 to Jan. 14, 2020
