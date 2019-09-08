|
Jewel M. Fenstermacher, 88, formerly of Salisbury Township, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Fenstermacher, who died in 1959.
Born in Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Robert S. and Esther (Hottenstein) Arndt. Jewel worked for the former Hutt & Wasserman Hat Factory for 30 years, and later in the Housekeeping Department of Cedarbrook – Fountain Hill Annex for 11 years until retiring in 1993. She was of the Christian faith. Jewel dearly loved her grandsons and enjoyed spending time with them through the years.
Survivors: Daughter, Sandra Hirschel and her husband Eugene of South Whitehall Township; 2 grandsons, Christopher and Nicholas; 2 nieces and 1 nephew. Jewel was preceded in death by a brother William E.C. Arndt and sisters Hannah M. Praetorius and Florence Arndt.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Ben Yorgey Foundation, 5771 Buckeye Road, Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019