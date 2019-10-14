Morning Call Obituaries
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park,
Allentown, PA
Jewell Ann Evans Obituary
Jewell Ann Evans, 72, of Allentown died Saturday, October 12, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the beloved wife of Clark H. Evans with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 19, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John S. Sunny and Lorraine L. (Snyder) Smith and the step-daughter of the late James R. Smith. A 1965 graduate of William Allen High School, Jewell was an assembler at General Electric Company for 12 years. She continued her career at Exide Corporation as a fork lift operator for 25 years retiring when the facility closed. For several years she was the member of a bowling league at South Mountain.

Survivors: Husband; son, David A. Evans and his wife Melissa; brothers, John S. Sunny and his wife Joan, Richard R. Sunny and his wife Diane; sister, Kathy wife of Harvey Clymer all of Allentown; grandchildren, Bradley Evans and his partner Natalie of Breinigsville, Jeremy Evans and his wife Daniela of Allentown, Private First Class Eric Evans of Ft. Carson, CO; Crystal Evans of Allentown; step-granddaughter, Alexandra Lemmon; 5 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service 2:00PM Thursday at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. There are no calling hours. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown.

Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019
