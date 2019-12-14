|
Jillian Elizabeth Snyder, 30, of Salisbury Township, was received into our Lord's tender embrace on December 10, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township surrounded by her loving family, due to complications from asthma. She was born in Allentown a daughter of Keith W. and Deborah L. (Benscoter) Snyder of Salisbury Township. Jillian was a graduate of Salisbury High School Class of 2007 and Lehigh Carbon Community College where she graduated as an Occupational Therapy Assistant in 2014. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Jillian loved animals, great and small. She enjoyed all things unique, often finding value and beauty in things others ignored. Meticulous and thorough, Jillian left no stone unturned when putting her mind to a task. Always a generous and giving soul, she performed her last act of kindness to The Gift of Life foundation for four persons in need.
Survivors: Parents; sisters: Christine A. Snyder of Bethlehem and Gabrielle M. Snyder of Philadelphia; beloved niece Ava; maternal grandparents Arlan and Alexandra Benscoter and paternal grandmother Rosemarie Snyder; aunts and uncles, Michael and Lisa Weed, Rich and Lorrie Kline; cousins, Alexandra Kline and Elizabeth Weed all of Salisbury Township. Jillian was predeceased by paternal grandfather William Snyder and cousin Marcus Kline.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown. Call 6:30 – 8:30 P.M. Sunday in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown and 9:15 – 10:15 A.M. Monday in the church. Entombment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jillian's memory to The Sanctuary at Haafsville Animal Rescue 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019