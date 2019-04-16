YORK- Joan A. (Cubberly) Frederick, 92, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Frederick, who died on August 8, 2004. The couple wed on November 24, 1956. A visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA 17408. Born on May 2, 1926 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Ann Marie (Conel) Cubberly. Mrs. Frederick was a legal secretary for the Attorney General of New Jersey for over 10 years and a secretary at her husband's office, Robert E. Frederick, Esq. for over 20 years until the closing of the practice. Mrs. Frederick was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Alpha, NJ. She was very artistic, loved gardening and reading, and had tremendous energy and generosity. Mrs. Frederick is survived by her son, Mark Frederick and his wife, Anna of York; two daughters, Rita Frederick of Rockville, MD and Kathleen Kennedy of Tivoli, NY; and six grandchildren, Grace Frederick, Ryan Frederick, Kira Richards, Ian Richards, Gillian Terrace and Ned Terrace. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hamilton and sister, Madeline. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary