Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan A. Frederick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan A. Frederick Obituary
YORK- Joan A. (Cubberly) Frederick, 92, died on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Manor Care North. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Frederick, who died on August 8, 2004. The couple wed on November 24, 1956. A visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA 17408. Born on May 2, 1926 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Ann Marie (Conel) Cubberly. Mrs. Frederick was a legal secretary for the Attorney General of New Jersey for over 10 years and a secretary at her husband's office, Robert E. Frederick, Esq. for over 20 years until the closing of the practice. Mrs. Frederick was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Alpha, NJ. She was very artistic, loved gardening and reading, and had tremendous energy and generosity. Mrs. Frederick is survived by her son, Mark Frederick and his wife, Anna of York; two daughters, Rita Frederick of Rockville, MD and Kathleen Kennedy of Tivoli, NY; and six grandchildren, Grace Frederick, Ryan Frederick, Kira Richards, Ian Richards, Gillian Terrace and Ned Terrace. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hamilton and sister, Madeline. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 W. Church St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now