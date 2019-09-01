Home

Joan B. Fink


1933 - 2019
Joan B. Fink Obituary
Joan B. (Kline) Fink, 86, of Coplay, passed away on August 28, 2019, in Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown.

She was the beloved wife of the late George N. Fink who passed away on September 17, 1995.

Born on March 19, 1933, in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Beatrice (Wertman) Kline.

Joan worked in the clean room at Western Electric for 14 years before her retirement.

She was a member of Trinity U.C.C. of Coplay.

Joan always kept busy, even in her later years. She enjoyed attending dinner theaters and participating in senior bus trips. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by two sons: Keith Fink, Northampton; and Brian, husband of Donna Fink, Coplay; two grandchildren: Matthew and Lindsay; and three great-grandchildren: Jayden, Jace, and Mariah.

A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Coplay Cemetery, 901 Oak St., Coplay, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Kidney Foundation c/o the funeral home. Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
