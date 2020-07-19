1/1
Joan B. Shope
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Joan Blair Shope, 89, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of Glenn E. Shope for 59 years until his death in 2016. An only child, she was born to George Wells and Mary Pascoe Collamer (nee Lugg) in Kingston. She was a graduate of Wilkes Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, and worked as a registered nurse at New York Hospital in the 1950's, Bellefonte Hospital (Center County) and Grandview Hospital in the 1960's, and was a nursing supervisor at Quakertown Community Hospital for the remainder of her career. She was an active member of the Quakertown United Methodist Church and most recently a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Fleetwood. Her passion for genealogy led to membership in the DAR, DAC and Mayflower Society. She was an active volunteer in her church and her community, working with Meals on Wheels, The Lutheran Home and other organizations.

Survivors: Daughter, Constance (husband Steven Crawford), of New York, NY; and son, Wells, and beloved granddaughter, Olivia, of Wurtsboro, NY.

Service: She requested no service.

Contributions: Contributions can be made to the The Lutheran Home at Topton Benevolent Care Fund: https://www.diakon.org/giving/online-donation/

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 19, 2020
I worked with Joan for many years Quakertown hospital. She was a great nurse and supervisor and had a wonderful sense of humor! I really enjoyed her stories about when she was younger-she had quite the life experiences! My sympathies to her family and may she rest in peace.
Mary Litvin
Coworker
