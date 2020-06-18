Joan C. Huber, 84 of Allentown passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. On September 17, 1960 she married Richard W. Huber to whom she was happily married for 59 years. Born in Laureldale, PA., Joan was a daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (McDonald) Kennedy. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Allentown. Joan was previously employed in the offices of Western Electric and as a receptionist at the Miller Blood Center. She was a member of the Sand Island Women's Doubles Team in Bethlehem and was a volunteer in the Ecumenical Soup Kitchen. Surviving with her husband Richard is a son; Michael and his wife Laura, of Collegeville, PA. Daughters; Kathleen wife of Glenn Harley, of Northampton and Maryellen Wismer, of Allentown. Grandchildren; Eric and Emily Coughlin, Megan, Theodore and Sarah Wismer. Great Grandchildren; Ava, Alivia and Josephine. Joan was preceded in death by her brother Edward F. Kennedy. Calling Hours will be Friday June 19, 2020 from 6:30-8:30PM, as well as, Saturday 8:30-9:30AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her Church or the Parkinson's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store