Joan C. Huber
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan C. Huber, 84 of Allentown passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. On September 17, 1960 she married Richard W. Huber to whom she was happily married for 59 years. Born in Laureldale, PA., Joan was a daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (McDonald) Kennedy. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Allentown. Joan was previously employed in the offices of Western Electric and as a receptionist at the Miller Blood Center. She was a member of the Sand Island Women's Doubles Team in Bethlehem and was a volunteer in the Ecumenical Soup Kitchen. Surviving with her husband Richard is a son; Michael and his wife Laura, of Collegeville, PA. Daughters; Kathleen wife of Glenn Harley, of Northampton and Maryellen Wismer, of Allentown. Grandchildren; Eric and Emily Coughlin, Megan, Theodore and Sarah Wismer. Great Grandchildren; Ava, Alivia and Josephine. Joan was preceded in death by her brother Edward F. Kennedy. Calling Hours will be Friday June 19, 2020 from 6:30-8:30PM, as well as, Saturday 8:30-9:30AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her Church or the Parkinson's Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
06:30 - 08:30 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved