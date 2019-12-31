|
Joan E. Cochrane, 81, formerly of Macungie, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, in LVH Inpatient Hospice Cedar Crest. Born September 9, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William E. Clauberg and Mary E. (McInerney) Clauberg. Joan was employed as a waitress for several restaurants before retiring. She was of the Catholic faith. Joan enjoyed Jazz music festivals, crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and the music of Frank Sinatra.
Survivors: Daughters, Lauren, wife of Thomas Ganser of Slatington, Tracey Masenheimer Loch, wife of Chris Loch of New Tripoli, son Thomas and his wife, Kim of Conway SC; grandchildren; Sarah, Ryan, Timothy, Sean, Hannah and Emily, brothers, William Clauberg of Las Vegas, NV, Alfred Clauberg of Shirley, NY; She was predeceased by grandson, Ian Beecher.
Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours. Arrangements by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Orefield.
Contributions: Alheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 31, 2019