Joan D. Eisenhard, 82, of Trexlertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019. She was the wife of Carl J. Eisenhard, Sr., to whom she shared over 58 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Aaron D. Sr. and Clara (Berky) Carl. In 1957, she graduated from Parkland High School. Before retiring, Joan worked as a mail clerk for the USPS in Trexlertown and later for Day-Timers. She will be remembered for her love of cooking.Survivors: husband Carl; son Carl J. Jr. and his wife Cindy of Breinigsville; daughter Beverly A., wife of Brian Kressley of Orefield; sister Joan D. Moyer of Emmaus; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Aaron, Wesley, Kenneth and Jackson and a sister Evelyn Marsteller.Services: 10:30 AM, Wednesday May 8, at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.comMemorials can be considered to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Fl., Bethlehem, PA 18015 Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary