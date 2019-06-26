Joan E. (Porter) Greer, 56, of Quakertown, passed away on June 22 at Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood. Joan was born on August 20, 1962. She was the daughter of the late Norman & Bernice (Manes) Porter and the loving wife of Mike Greer; married on Sept. 6, 2015. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four children: Patrick, Brian, and Alice Murphy, as well as Megan Nicolson. Along with Megan's significant other Curtis Lee and their children Natalya, Savanna, and Curtis Lee III. Joan is also survived by her four sisters & their husbands; Kathy and Rodney Swartley, Carol and David Stampler, Jennifer and Walter Sinnwell, Patrice and Kyle Anderson. Prior to ending her working career, Joan had worked in Quality Assurance at Teva Pharmaceuticals for almost 20 years, and more recently, Axcentria Pharmaceuticals in the same career field. Joan was very active with many non-profit organizations & charities over the years. Her passion for helping others was unparalleled. She was a proud mother who loved spending time with her family. Her favorite activities included cooking & baking especially with her son Patrick, reading, and tending her beautiful garden with her husband. She was the most wonderful Nana to her grandchildren, who's love can never be replaced. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, Aunt and beloved sister. Joan was always a compassionate friend and her impact will never be forgotten. A piece of her will shine in every person she had the pleasure to meet. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29 at 11:00am at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. There will be a calling hour from 9:30-11 AM which will precede the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Knights for Life, P.O. Box 1123, Lansdale, PA 19446 or to The National MPS Society, mpssociety.org. Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary