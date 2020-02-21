|
|
Joan E. Persing, 83, of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the care of Arden Courts, Allentown. Joan was born on November 11, 1936 in Kulpmont to the late Wilbert E. and Elizabeth M. (Koch) Persing. Joan was also predeceased by her sister, Janet D. Persing. Joan worked as an administrative assistant for St. Luke's Hospital for many years before retiring. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem, Red Hat Society, Bethlehem Lioness Club, American Business Women's Association of Bethlehem and the "Spot 5" social club of the Lehigh Valley.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18017. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joan's memory to a .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2020