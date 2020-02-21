Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Memorial Park
1851 Linden St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Joan E. Persing


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Persing Obituary
Joan E. Persing, 83, of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the care of Arden Courts, Allentown. Joan was born on November 11, 1936 in Kulpmont to the late Wilbert E. and Elizabeth M. (Koch) Persing. Joan was also predeceased by her sister, Janet D. Persing. Joan worked as an administrative assistant for St. Luke's Hospital for many years before retiring. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bethlehem, Red Hat Society, Bethlehem Lioness Club, American Business Women's Association of Bethlehem and the "Spot 5" social club of the Lehigh Valley.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden St., Bethlehem PA 18017. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joan's memory to a .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now