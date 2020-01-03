|
|
Joan E. Rehrig, 77, of Walnutport, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the Emmett W. Rehrig, Jr., who passed away in 2001. Born in Reading on May 29, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Luke E. and Florence E. (Bolich) Rau. Joan worked for many years at Paris Neckware, Walnutport. Most recently, she worked part time for McDonald's in Walnutport. She was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Emerald. Joan was a member of Walnutport Borough Council, Walnutport Fire Police, volunteered at the Bowmanstown Park Church Camp, and was a former Cub Scout leader.
She is survived by a son: Matthew J. Rehrig of Lehighton; daughter: Rebecca Herring of Walnutport; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; sisters: Doris and husband William Markell of Slatington, Darlene Krome of Atlantic, VA; brothers: Mark Rau of Slatedale, Samuel Rau and wife Kay of Germansville, John Rau and wife Candy of Stevens, PA, Paul Rau and wife Linda of Lehighton;. She was pre-deceased by a son, Leonard Pritchard.
A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington. Calling hours will be 6 to 7:30 P.M. Monday, January 6, and 10 to 11A.M. Tuesday. Interment to follow service at Slatedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either St. Peter's United Methodist or Bowmanstown Park Church Camp, both c/o of the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020