Joan E. Robertson 86, formerly of Green Acres Mobile Home Park, Breinigsville, died May 22, 2020 in Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Twp. She was the wife of the late George A. Robertson. Joan was a check-out supervisor at the former K-Mart, Allentown for over 26 years until retiring in 1995. Prior to that, she worked at the former Grants on Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown and the former Kings on Airport Road, Allentown. After retirement, she worked part-time at the former Corky's Creations. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Egge) Sauers.
Survivors: Sons: Rickie A. Robertson, Scott R. Robertson and Brian S. Robertson and his wife Jean all of Breinigsville, Daughter: Tammy L. wife of Retired Sergeant First Class Thomas E. Fink of Waynesville, MO, Sister: Sharon wife of Vance Deppe of Lewiston, Maine, 6 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great-Grandson. She was preceded in death by a Son: Kenneth L. Scheetz and a Sister: Sandra Sutters
Graveside services will be private; a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association of Eastern PA, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.