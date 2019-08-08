Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Friedens Church
2451 Saucon Valley Rd.
Center Valley, PA
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Friedens Church
2451 Saucon Valley Rd.
Center Valley, PA
1935 - 2019
Joan E. Stauffer Obituary
Joan E. (Egge) Stauffer, 83, of Coopersburg, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 in Phoebe Richland. She was the wife of the late Franklin O. "Buddy" Stauffer, and celebrated their 61st Anniversary last September. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Mary J. (Balint) Egge. A graduate of Coopersburg H.S. Class of 1953, Joan was a bookkeeper for Welsh Chevrolet, Coopersburg Pharmacy, Coopersburg Plumbing and Heating (F.C. Mayer), and a billing clerk for DeSales University. She served as auditor for the Borough of Coopersburg for 12 years. Joan was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley.

Joan was a volunteer with the Coopersburg Historical Society, Friends of the Coopersburg School, and her church. She loved trips to Ocean City, NJ and Dresden, OH to visit the Longaberger basket company. She had a passion for her grandchildren, shopping, and her schnauzers. Joan and Buddy could often be found watching a basketball game or attending a musical at DeSales.

Thoughtful, loving, and cheerful, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

The family would like to thank the staff at Phoebe Richland for the care they provided to Joan.

She will be missed by her surviving family; Daughter, Amy Diehl and her husband Scott; Son, Scott Stauffer and his wife Deborah, all of Coopersburg; Grandchildren, Nathan Diehl and his husband Paul Mongold, Megan Diehl, Alex Stauffer and his wife Katie, Allison Stauffer and her fiancé Jordon Kefalas; Great-granddaughter, Prudence; Brother, Gary Egge of Salem, NH.

Services: 12:30 pm Sunday, Friedens Church, 2451 Saucon Valley Rd., Center Valley 18034. Call 11:30 – 12:30 pm Sunday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: To Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
