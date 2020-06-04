Joan F. (Miller) Koch, 85, residing at Country Meadows of Allentown, formerly of Orefield, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Koch. Born in Greenawalds, October 31, 1934, Joan was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Florence E. (Snyder) Miller. She was employed as a sales consultant in the Fine Fragrance Department at Macy's (Lehigh Valley Mall) for many years before retiring. Joan was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown, where she formerly taught Sunday School and sang with the choir. Joan was a Red Cross volunteer at the former Allentown Osteopathic Medical Center, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughter, Debra H. Freas and her husband, David of Wescosville; son, Michael E. Koch and his wife, Nancy of Allentown; three grandchildren; two great grandsons; predeceased by a brother, Dale E. Miller.
Service: Private graveside services will be held at Jordan U.C.C. Cemetery, Allentown with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jordan U.C.C. Cemetery Assoc. c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box# 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 4, 2020.