Joan Flora Sunukjian Bramfitt, age 80, passed away on November 23, 2020. She was born on September 5, 1940, in Troy, NY, to Peter and Alice Sunukjian. She was the wife of Bruce Bramfitt, who passed away in 2019. They were married for 56 years.
She graduated from Troy High School in 1958, then went on to receive a B.S. in Mathematics and minor in Biology at State University of New York at Albany in 1962. She taught high school math for several years in Brittonkill, NY; Rolla, MO; and Emmaus, PA. After the birth of her two sons, she shifted her focus to being a mom and doing volunteer work in Bethlehem, PA.
Joan volunteered as a board member for the Community Music School and Cantata Singers, a life skills instructor at the Northampton County Prison, a medical library assistant at St Luke's Hospital, and a fundraising and training committee member for the Junior League of the Lehigh Valley.
In 1984, she began working as a limousine driver, and in 1997, started her own business, Ambassador Limousine. She primarily drove executives from local corporations but also had some fun adventures driving celebrity speakers for the Junior League, including Sandy Duncan, Dr. Ruth, Cloris Leachman, and Arianna Huffington. She eventually sold her business in 2004 and took a position with Agere Systems as an executive driver until she retired in 2007.
In her free time, Joan spent summers at the Methodist Farm on Crooked Lake, just outside of Troy, NY. She enjoyed cooking Armenian shishkebab, swimming and kayaking, playing Boggle and board games, sitting around the campfire, playing the piano at Sunday church services, and spending time with family and friends.
Joan is survived by her brother John Sunukjian and his wife Margie, her brother-in-law William Blankenship, her oldest son Christopher and his husband Scott, her youngest son David and his partner Syndi, many nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her older sister Lydia Blankenship.
A memorial service will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
.