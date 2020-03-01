|
|
On Feb. 26, 2020. Formerly of Jenkintown and Saucon Valley, PA. Age 89. Beloved wife of Edwin M. McKeon Sr. Devoted mother of Pamela M McDonald (Michael), Edwin M. "Ted" McKeon Jr. (Peggy) Joseph S. and Richard C McKeon and Elizabeth Rohrer (Neal). Sister of Patsy Beers. 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tues. March 3rd, 11 A.M. St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. 19444. Viewing 9:30 - 11 A.M. at Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Memorial donations may be made to Mount. St. Joseph Academy, 120 W. Wisshackion Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
www.lownes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020