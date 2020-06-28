Joan G. (Grimes) Tinsman, 83, formerly of Topton and Flying Hills, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 in her son's residence. She was the widow of James H. Tinsman, Jr., Ph. D., who died on January 2, 2020, and whom she married on September 8, 1956. Born in Dayton, OH, Joan was a daughter of the late William Franklin Grimes and Jane (Milner) Grimes. She was a 1954 graduate of Frankford High School, Philadelphia, and a 1980 graduate of Reading-Muhlenberg Technical School. Joan was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at The Lutheran Home at Topton for several years, caring for many residents. She was an avid quilter. Joan was a volunteer in the quilt barn at the Kutztown Folk Festival for over 10 years and was a member of Heart and Home Quilters Guild, Kutztown. She served as the 2nd Vice President of the Topton Women's Club and was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Topton, where she sang on the choir. Joan shared her vocal skills for many years in the Brandywine Minstrels. Joan is survived by her children, Patricia J. (Tinsman) Tinsman-Schaffer, Ed. D., wife of Wayne K. Schaffer, Pennsburg, Nancy J. (Tinsman) Henry, wife of Larry G. Henry, Exeter, James H., III, husband of Fern L. Tinsman, Reading, and Richard H., husband of Jennifer Jo (Randazzo) Tinsman, Bernville; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Cornelia (Grimes) Bryan, Daytona, FL. In addition to her husband James and her parents, Joan was predeceased by a sister, Deborah G. Megonigal and a brother, John M. Grimes. A memorial service to celebrate Joan's life will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, PA, with Pastor Dale Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Social distancing measures will be in effect and we ask that all attendees wear masks. The family requests contributions be made in Joan's memory to Topton SLS Benevolent Care Endowment Fund c/o The Lutheran Home at Topton Development Office, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 28, 2020.