Joan H. Dergosits, 96 of Walnutport, PA formerly of New York, NY died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall, PA. Born February 2, 1923 in Northamptonshire, Wellingborough, England, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm George and the late Nellie (Haldane) George. She was the wife of the late Frank F. Dergosits who passed away in May 2004.
Joan was a homemaker all her life caring for her family. She was a member of Emmanuel Fellowship Church, Allentown, PA. She was a former Girl Scout Leader for many years when living in New York, NY.
She is survived by her son, John Dergosits of Walnutport, PA, daughter, Joanna, wife of Steve Nasset of Junction City, OR, sister, Ruby Atkins, London, England, grandchildren, Steven Dergosits and Lauren, wife of Gregory Schaefer, great-grandchildren, Gregory and Lisette. She was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville, PA. Contributions: May be made to Emmanuel Fellowship Church Memorial fund C/O the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019