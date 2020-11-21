1/1
Joan H. Focht
Joan H. Focht, 79, of Stockertown, Passed away on November 20, 2020 in Westminster Village. She was the beloved wife of Francis C. Focht with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Nellie (Cruver) Cooper. She graduated Easton H.S. in 1959 and attended Churchman Business School. Later she worked for Northampton County Juvenile Probation and later in the County Court House for many years before retiring. She was a member of the former Olivet Presbyterian Church, Easton and active member of Wesley U. M. Church, Bethlehem , where she sang in the choir. Earlier she had also been a den mother for the Cub Scouts and later helped with the Boy Scouts. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Alan D. Focht of Stockertown and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl and Leroy Cooper and sisters, Shirley Cooper and Lois Supers.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday evening from 6-8:00 PM and Wednesday from 10-10:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 10:30 A.M. all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Entombment will be at Northampton Mem. Shrine. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. The service and entombment will be livestreamed to Facebook. Directions and more info can be found at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wesley Church, 2540 Center St., Bethlehem 18017

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2020.
