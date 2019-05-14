Joan Highfield Sheldrake, 91, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Naples, FL. She lived her entire life in Bethlehem until joining her daughter, Jill, in Naples, FL fifteen years ago. Mrs. Sheldrake was born April 25, 1928 in Bethlehem. She was married to Robert "Bud" Chapman Sheldrake in 1949. They were happily married until his passing in 1949. She attended Simmons University in Boston but finished her Bachelor's degree at Moravian College. She continued her schooling with a Master's in Education at Lehigh University. Joan started her career as a Social Worker but later became a much beloved elementary school teacher. Joan was an accomplished knitter and worked at the Tangled Yarns Knit Shop in Bethlehem. She loved music, to read and was devoted to her church, Trinity Episcopal in Bethlehem. She was also known as the Voice of Musikfest as a volunteer since its inception and for many years at the annual festival held in Bethlehem.She is survived by her children, David, Susan, Jill and Will Sheldrake; grandchildren, Ryan C. Kirk and Mari Dieumegard; and great-grandchildren, Denali and Browin Dieumegard.Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, in Trinity Episcopal Church, followed by a reception at the church. She will be laid to rest at 4:00 p.m. in Bethlehem Memorial Park next to her husband. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.Any memorial contribution you might want to make can be sent to your favorite veteran's charity. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary