Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Heimbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan K. Heimbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan K. Heimbach Obituary
Joan K. (Pennebacker) Heimbach, 93, of Zionsville, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was the wife of Raymond C. Heimbach.

She was born in Allentown, PA to the late Henry and Beryl Pennebacker.

She graduated from Emmaus High School as valedictorian and graduated from Cedar Crest College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. Joan taught home economics at East Greenville High School and continued her graduate study at Penn State University.

Surviving along with her husband are her sons, Raymond P. Heimbach and Scott P. Heimbach and wife, Demi; a daughter, Kim P. Heimbach, wife of Mark Schneider; and a granddaughter, Grace L. Heimbach.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Henry K. Pennebacker.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now