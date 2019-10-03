|
|
Joan K. (Pennebacker) Heimbach, 93, of Zionsville, PA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was the wife of Raymond C. Heimbach.
She was born in Allentown, PA to the late Henry and Beryl Pennebacker.
She graduated from Emmaus High School as valedictorian and graduated from Cedar Crest College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. Joan taught home economics at East Greenville High School and continued her graduate study at Penn State University.
Surviving along with her husband are her sons, Raymond P. Heimbach and Scott P. Heimbach and wife, Demi; a daughter, Kim P. Heimbach, wife of Mark Schneider; and a granddaughter, Grace L. Heimbach.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Henry K. Pennebacker.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019