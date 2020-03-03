Home

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Joan L. Dancho

Joan L. Dancho Obituary
Joan L. Dancho, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Jr. and Catherine (Blihar) Yencho. She was the beloved wife of Richard R. Dancho. They were married for 48 years. Joan dedicated her life to her family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Rich; sons, Jason & wife Mandy and Richard Jr. & wife, Becky; and grandchildren: Nathan, Cole, Eli, Alizah, Devin, Derrick, Cade, Brock and Bristol. She was predeceased by her grandson, Caleb and brother, Gregory Yencho.

Viewing hours will be held in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem on Wed. March 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. and again on Thurs. from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. service will follow on Thursday, in the funeral home. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020
