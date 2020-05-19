Joan L. Fitzko, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16 at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Louis J. Fitzko. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Nazareno S. Medei and Irene R. (Blantnik) Medei. Joan is survived by her sons Mark L. Fitzko and his wife Danielle of Stowe, Vermont; Eric M. Fitzko and his wife Krista of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Jennifer J. Fitzko and her better half, Jefferey D. Stofanak of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren Gianna and Louis Fitzko.She was an active member at Sacred Heart Church for many years where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She loved taking long walks on summer days, family picnics and dancing. Services are private. In memory of Joan, contributions may be made in support of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to Laughing At My Nightmare at P.O. Box 3398, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or www.laughingatmynightmare.com/donate
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2020.