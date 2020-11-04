Joan L. Gechter, 85, of Schnecksville died November 2, 2020 in Allentown. She was the wife of the late George Gechter. Joan was a homemaker. Born in Walnutport, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Arlene (Geary) Greenzweig.
Survivors: Daughters: Wendy Gechter of Schnecksville and Penny Hahn (Ernest) of Catasauqua, Brother: Dale Greenzweig of Bethlehem, Grandchildren: Eric Hahn and Nicole Hahn, Great-Granddaughter: Parker Hahn. Predeceased by Sister: Sally Ann Kuhns.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com