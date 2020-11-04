1/
Joan L. Gechter
Joan L. Gechter, 85, of Schnecksville died November 2, 2020 in Allentown. She was the wife of the late George Gechter. Joan was a homemaker. Born in Walnutport, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Arlene (Geary) Greenzweig.

Survivors: Daughters: Wendy Gechter of Schnecksville and Penny Hahn (Ernest) of Catasauqua, Brother: Dale Greenzweig of Bethlehem, Grandchildren: Eric Hahn and Nicole Hahn, Great-Granddaughter: Parker Hahn. Predeceased by Sister: Sally Ann Kuhns.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
