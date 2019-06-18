Joan L. (Schlecht) Rice



87 years of age and longtime resident of Fullerton, Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning June 16, 2019, with her loving and dedicated family by her side. She was the wife of Ethan "Budd" Rice for almost 65 years. Raised in East Mauch Chunk, now Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothea (Millhouse) Schlecht. Joan was a very dedicated member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, where she enjoyed being a part of Bible Study, the book discussion group, the Vicar Committee, and the Jean Emanuel Scholarship Committee. Affectionately regarded as the Church's Poet Laureate, she wrote a poem every month for its newsletter. A 1949 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School, and Magna Cum Laude graduate of East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, she spent her entire 39-year career with the Allentown School District, being a Math specialist at Sheridan Elementary School, teaching 5th and 6th grade until retiring. She was an avid bowler in the ASD league, with a high mark of rolling a 250. Joan became quite tech savvy in recent years, mastering devices and found often on Instagram. She is survived by her husband Budd, along with nephew Carl R. Brosious and his wife Bonnie C. (Charles), niece Lori J. wife of A. Bruce Daddi; grandnephews Justin Brosious and his wife Casey, Todd Brosious and his wife Nellie; grandnieces Elizabeth Jernegan and her husband Matthew, Laurel and Gina Daddi; great grandnieces/nephews Gracie, Cameron, Vaughn and Alexander; brother Paul Schlecht and his wife Joan of Lehighton; she was predeceased by sister Phyllis Brosious and brother Donald Schlecht. Joan is also survived by Budd's extended family.



Services will be 11:00 am Friday June 21, 2019 in the Church, 835 Third Street Whitehall, PA 18052, with the Rev. Martha S. Sipe officiating. Visitation with her family will begin at 10:00 am until service time in the Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Contributions are suggested to Saint John's Ev. Lutheran Church at the address above.



The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall



is honored to handle her arrangements



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary