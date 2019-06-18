Home

POWERED BY

Services
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church
835 Third Street
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Rice

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan L. (Schlecht) Rice

87 years of age and longtime resident of Fullerton, Whitehall Twp., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday morning June 16, 2019, with her loving and dedicated family by her side. She was the wife of Ethan "Budd" Rice for almost 65 years. Raised in East Mauch Chunk, now Jim Thorpe, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothea (Millhouse) Schlecht. Joan was a very dedicated member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall, where she enjoyed being a part of Bible Study, the book discussion group, the Vicar Committee, and the Jean Emanuel Scholarship Committee. Affectionately regarded as the Church's Poet Laureate, she wrote a poem every month for its newsletter. A 1949 graduate of East Mauch Chunk High School, and Magna Cum Laude graduate of East Stroudsburg State Teachers College, she spent her entire 39-year career with the Allentown School District, being a Math specialist at Sheridan Elementary School, teaching 5th and 6th grade until retiring. She was an avid bowler in the ASD league, with a high mark of rolling a 250. Joan became quite tech savvy in recent years, mastering devices and found often on Instagram. She is survived by her husband Budd, along with nephew Carl R. Brosious and his wife Bonnie C. (Charles), niece Lori J. wife of A. Bruce Daddi; grandnephews Justin Brosious and his wife Casey, Todd Brosious and his wife Nellie; grandnieces Elizabeth Jernegan and her husband Matthew, Laurel and Gina Daddi; great grandnieces/nephews Gracie, Cameron, Vaughn and Alexander; brother Paul Schlecht and his wife Joan of Lehighton; she was predeceased by sister Phyllis Brosious and brother Donald Schlecht. Joan is also survived by Budd's extended family.

Services will be 11:00 am Friday June 21, 2019 in the Church, 835 Third Street Whitehall, PA 18052, with the Rev. Martha S. Sipe officiating. Visitation with her family will begin at 10:00 am until service time in the Church. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Contributions are suggested to Saint John's Ev. Lutheran Church at the address above.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle her arrangements

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now