Joan Louise Timer, 80, of Hellertown, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her residence. She is the wife of Richard "Dick" F. Timer. Joan was born in Center Valley on March 24, 1938 to the late Hattie Yeakel. She worked in the Food Service Dept. at the Southern Lehigh School District for 43 years until retiring as the Director of the Dept. Joan was member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown and the Bethlehem Boating Club. SURVIVORSIn addition to her husband of 61 years; sons: Richard F., Jr. (Stacie M.) Downingtown, Robert A. (Debra A.) of Whitehall; grandchildren: Laura C. (Dave) Campbell, Matthew S. (Kristin), Alison N., Gretchen C. (Anthony) Cianciarulo & Nicholas R.; great granddaughter: Riley C. Campbell. She is predeceased by siblings: Gordon Yeakel & Gladys Dwinal. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, memorials to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary