Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Joan M. Bieneman Obituary
Joan M. Bieneman, 88, of Allentown, passed away on August 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Shunk) Bieneman. Joan was a 1948 graduate of Liberty High School and a graduate of Vermont Junior College. She retired from the former Trojan Powder in 1993 where she was a Laboratory Technician. She led an active retirement, spending much time with her beloved family and friends.

She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her aunt, Genevieve Buragino; and many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 9 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. A 10 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home, with burial at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In memory of Joan and her mother, Marie Bieneman, contributions may be made to the Holy Ghost Church Memorial Fund, 417 Carlton Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
