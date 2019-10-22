|
|
Joan M. Butler, 74, of Durham Twp., PA passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 in Doylestown Hospital.
She was born January 12, 1945 in Phillipsburg, NJ, a daughter of the late Clarence and Jennie Dilly Hess.
Joan was a 1962 graduate of Palisades High School where she played on the basketball team. She was a seamstress by trade and "taxi driver" of three active sons. She actively supported her husband and sons by helping with baseball and wrestling teams and was a softball coach for Durham Twp. Joan enjoyed cooking, baking and working in her flower and vegetable gardens.
She is survived by her sons, Michael, Christopher and Jeffrey (Joanne); eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers, William and Ronald Hess and Butch Zeigafuse and one sister, Diane Corsner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, who died in 2016.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, 327 Easton Rd, Riegelsville, PA. Interment in the Durham Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Riegelsville Fire Company, PO Box 185, Riegelsville, PA 18077.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019