1/1
JOAN M. FIXL
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Fixl, 75, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late Godfrey F. Fixl, who died May 13, 2019. Joan was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on July 6, 1945 to the late William H. and Reda A. (Brader) Stauffer. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Joan loved to cook and bake, crafts and enjoyed getting together with family and friends.

SURVIVORS: Brothers: William P. (Rosemarie) Stauffer, Robert L. (Beverly) Stauffer, all of Hellertown; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: Private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or the Salvation Army 521 Pembroke Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 4, 2020
My heart is very heavy after hearing of Joanies passing. She was a very special lady and my life was blessed knowing her. Cry alittle because you miss her but know she in heaven in the arms of our lord and savior." Till we meet again friend rest in peace!" Linda Deutsch
Linda Deutsch
Friend
December 4, 2020
So sorry. She was an amazing person
Gerri and Bob Panosetti
Friend
December 4, 2020
Both Joan and Godfrey (Frank) as aunt and uncle were both very generous growing up as children. Great memories that are appreciated and never forgotten. Rest In Peace.
Randy Stauffer
December 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the loss of Joan. It was a pleasure to have known her. May she rest in peace as she now rejoins her husband waiting for her in heaven.
Kevin, Tracy and Payton Kichline
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved