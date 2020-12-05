Joan M. Fixl, 75, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of the late Godfrey F. Fixl, who died May 13, 2019. Joan was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on July 6, 1945 to the late William H. and Reda A. (Brader) Stauffer. She is a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Joan loved to cook and bake, crafts and enjoyed getting together with family and friends.
SURVIVORS: Brothers: William P. (Rosemarie) Stauffer, Robert L. (Beverly) Stauffer, all of Hellertown; nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: Private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. There will be no calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or the Salvation Army 521 Pembroke Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018.