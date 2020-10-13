1/
Joan M. Holzman
Joan M. Holzman, 84, of Allentown, passed away on October 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Fiore and Sophia (Dudeck) Magagna. Joan was a Registered Nurse for 52 years and a Massage Therapist for 17 years. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown.

Survivors: children, Jeffrey Holzman and wife Kelli, Virginia Jones and husband David, Susan Jester and fiancé Dave Seltzer, Valerie Crow and husband David and Kurt Holzman; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother, Lester; and an infant sister, Virginia.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: May be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
