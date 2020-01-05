|
|
Joan M. Loupos, 84 of Easton formerly of Bethlehem died on December 30, 2019 at Country Meadows in Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Emanuel A. Loupos who died in 2015. Joan graduated from Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. Joan was a Registered Nurse in the Operating Room at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill retiring after many years. She was a member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Sons Scott M. Loupos and Troy A. Loupos husband of Janis, three grandchildren Arielle, Zachary and Rachel and sister Phyllis King.
Service: Funeral Service on Wednesday January 8th at 11 AM, with a viewing from 10AM to 11AM in the John F. Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown.
Contributions: Emmanuel E. C. Church 75 E. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018 or the Salvation Army 1110 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020