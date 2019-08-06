Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sayre Mansion
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Mitman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Mitman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. Mitman Obituary
Joan Marjorie (McKelvie) Mitman, a life-long resident of Bethlehem and Nazareth, passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 88. She spent the last year of her life in the loving care of her family. Joan was strongly devoted to her family and friends and was a constant source of joy and laughter to those around her. She loved traveling, family holidays, being in nature, Penn State football, and big Christmas trees.

Born in Bethlehem on October 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Beatrice (Krise) McKelvie. A graduate of Liberty High School, Joan married the love of her life, Edward T. Mitman, on March 31, 1951 in Bethlehem, who passed away November 14, 1993. Joan is survived by two sisters, Faye Anderko, of Bethlehem, and Betty Stocker, of Nazareth; and by her three children, Denice Elison of Lewistown, MT and her husband Glenn; Robyn Scouse of Lanexa, VA and her husband Robert; and Gregg Mitman of Avoca, WI, and his wife Debra. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and dear lifelong friends. A celebration honoring her life will be held at the Sayre Mansion in Bethlehem, PA on Saturday, August 24, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to or a would be most welcome.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.