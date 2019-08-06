|
Joan Marjorie (McKelvie) Mitman, a life-long resident of Bethlehem and Nazareth, passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 88. She spent the last year of her life in the loving care of her family. Joan was strongly devoted to her family and friends and was a constant source of joy and laughter to those around her. She loved traveling, family holidays, being in nature, Penn State football, and big Christmas trees.
Born in Bethlehem on October 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Beatrice (Krise) McKelvie. A graduate of Liberty High School, Joan married the love of her life, Edward T. Mitman, on March 31, 1951 in Bethlehem, who passed away November 14, 1993. Joan is survived by two sisters, Faye Anderko, of Bethlehem, and Betty Stocker, of Nazareth; and by her three children, Denice Elison of Lewistown, MT and her husband Glenn; Robyn Scouse of Lanexa, VA and her husband Robert; and Gregg Mitman of Avoca, WI, and his wife Debra. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and dear lifelong friends. A celebration honoring her life will be held at the Sayre Mansion in Bethlehem, PA on Saturday, August 24, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to or a would be most welcome.
