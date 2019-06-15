Joan M. (Raidline) Wetmore



Joan M. (Raidline) Wetmore, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the loving wife of the late Donald R. Wetmore, Jr. who passed away on March 16, 2003. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Beatrice (Ueberroth) Raidline. Joan was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1959. She went on to attend Moravian College where she earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, class of 1963. Joan worked in the Bethlehem Area School District for over twenty years primarily as a first grade teacher at Calypso Elementary School. While at Moravian College Joan was the past president of Alpha Epsilon Pi sorority and was recognized as Female Senior Athlete of the Year in 1963. Joan volunteered her time to a number of organizations though out her life. She served as a co-chair for the American Heart Association Heart Fund Campaigns, was active for many years with the Northeast Little League Women's Auxiliary and at one time served on the consistory and Christian Education Board of Trinity UCC Church. Joan enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She supported and followed the activities of her five grandchildren and enjoyed the bi-yearly reunions with the Junior Miss Baseball group. She also was an avid follower of local high school sports.



SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Donald R. Wetmore and his wife Marilyn of Bethlehem, Douglas P. Wetmore and his wife Colleen of Bethlehem; brother Richard Raidline and his wife Connie of Nazareth; grandchildren Dana, Amy, Erin, Kay and Timothy and many loving nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A Graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will follow at Adagio Restaurant, 530 Pembroke Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Joan's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, tribute gift contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.



